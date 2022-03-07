Premier League winner Danny Simpson leaves Bristol City after just eight games
By PA Staff published
Danny Simpson has left Bristol City after his contract was ended by mutual agreement.
The veteran full-back, who won a Premier League title winner’s medal at Leicester in the 2015-16 season, joined the Sky Bet Championship club in March 2021.
Simpson played just eight times for Bristol City, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat at West Brom last October.
The 35-year-old made over 130 appearances for Leicester between 2014 and 2019, and has won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.
