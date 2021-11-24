Publication of fan-led review promises ‘momentous day for football’ – Fair Game

Football must seize a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to reform as Tracey Crouch prepares to publish the recommendations of the fan-led review, the Fair Game group has said.

The recommendations, set to be published on Wednesday evening, are expected to include the creation of an independent regulator with oversight of financial matters, and the introduction of a fan veto over any major changes which would affect the running or heritage of their club.

Fair Game, which has campaigned for football to be run more sustainably and is supported by 13 EFL clubs and others outside the top four divisions, praised the work done by Crouch and her panel to get to what it hopes will be a pivotal point in the English game’s history.

Niall Couper, the chief executive of Fair Game, said: “This promises to be a truly momentous day for football. Our heartfelt thanks and praise goes to Tracey Crouch and her panel for all their efforts.

“They have put months of work into this. They have spoken to fans’ groups up and down the country, they have listened to key stakeholders and led by Tracey Crouch they have produced a roadmap for change.

“For anyone who cares about the game in this country, that has to be welcomed.

Tracey Crocuh will published the findings of the fan-led review on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is now for Government to reflect, as we will, on the findings and make proposals for how the recommendations are to be implemented. We cannot allow this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fail.”

The review was commissioned by the Government in April in the wake of the Super League’s formation and swift collapse, having been promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 General Election manifesto.

The Government has said it will support Crouch’s review by bringing forward any necessary legislation.