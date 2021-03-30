Qatar v Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch the international friendly wherever you are in the world

Qatar v Republic of Ireland live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 30th March, 7:45pm BST

The Republic of Ireland’s last game of the international break sees them head to Hungary for a friendly against World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar.

Stephen Kenny’s Boys in Green lost 1-0 at home to 98th-ranked Luxembourg on Saturday, a result that captain Seamus Coleman described as “very embarrassing”. It was Ireland’s second defeat in as many World Cup qualifiers, having lost their Group A opener 3-2 away to Serbia.

While they won’t have a chance to get off the mark in qualifying until a trip to Portugal in September, the Republic can at least go some way to making amends for the weekend’s ignominy by producing a convincing performance in this friendly.

Having qualified for the World Cup automatically as hosts, Qatar were invited by UEFA to effectively join Group A. The Maroons will play friendlies against Ireland, Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan as part of their preparations for the finals, with their ‘home’ matches taking place at neutral venues in Europe in order to minimise travel for their opponents.

You would expect Kenny to ring the changes for Tuesday night’s game at Debrecen’s Nagyerdei Stadion. Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn defenders Cyrus Christie and Darragh Lenihan, or Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan are among the names who didn’t play any part against Serbia or Luxembourg, so they could be involved.

Qatar’s squad is made up entirely of players plying their trade in the Gulf state, with 14-time national champions Al-Sadd the club best represented. Managed by Barcelona-born Felix Sanchez Bas, the Maroons beat Azerbaijan 2-1 in Debrecen on Saturday, having succeeded where Ireland failed and seen off Luxembourg 1-0 three days earlier. Ranked 73rd in the world, between Angola and El Salvador, Qatar are the reigning champions of Asia, having lifted the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

Kick-off is at 7:45 BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

