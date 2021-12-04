Queen of the South hold Partick

Partick missed the chance to move a point behind Scottish Championship leaders Inverness after being held to a goalless draw at bottom-of-the-table Queen of the South.

The Jags, who are now unbeaten in nine league games, saw the frame of their goal struck twice by the struggling Doonhamers in the closing stages of the first half.

Lee Connelly, with seven goals this season, smashed a shot against the inside of the post and then hit the woodwork again moments later.

Home keeper Solomon Brynn foiled Thistle’s Zak Rudden in the first half with Kyle Turner flashing a shot inches wide and substitute Brian Graham twice going close for the visitors after the break.

Queen of the South are now without a win in eight matches while Partick kept a seventh successive clean sheet.