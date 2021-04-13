Queen’s Park beat Annan to maintain League Two lead
By PA Staff
Queen’s Park maintained their commanding lead at the top of Scottish League Two with a 1-0 win over strugglers Annan.
Simon Murray’s header shortly before half-time proved enough for victory to keep a 12-point advantage over Edinburgh City, who beat bottom club Brechin 2-1
Daniel Handling had given the Citizens an early lead in the second minute, but Bobby Barr equalised as Brechin battled back to level terms after quarter-of-an-hour.
But with 20 minutes left, Raffaele De Vita drilled in a 25-yard effort to keep the hosts on course for promotion.
Stirling lost ground on the top two after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stranraer.
Midfielder Andy Stirling broke the deadlock for the visitors just before the hour. Stranraer finished with 10 men when defender Jordan McGregor was sent off for a second caution during the closing stages.
Stenhousemuir defeated Elgin City 2-0. Tommy Muir gave the hosts the lead two minutes into the second half, with midfielder Botti Biabi adding a late second.
Albion Rovers and strugglers Cowdenbeath played out a goalless draw.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.