Rangers hopeful over Kemar Roofe ahead of Hibs clash

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident Kemar Roofe has suffered no lasting damage after being replaced early during Thursday’s win over Lincoln Red Imps.

The former Leeds striker came off with a tight calf in Gibraltar but it remains to be seen if he will be risked against Hibernian.

Leon Balogun does return to the squad heading to Leith after being forced to pull out of last week’s win over Dundee United when he tweaked a quad in the warm-up but Ryan Jack (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and Brandon Barker (hamstring) remain out alongside long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee).

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan has been ruled out of the clash because of a health issue.

Loan winger Jamie Murphy will also have to sit out the game against his parent club. Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while former St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn has been added to the squad after signing in midweek.

Tom James went out on loan to Wigan this week after not featuring for Hibs this season.