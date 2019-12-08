Rangers’ time will come – James Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier insisted his side’s “time will come” after a painful Betfred Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Tavernier admitted the 1-0 loss at Hampden Park was particularly tough to take because Christopher Jullien’s 60th-minute goal should have been ruled out for offside.

Rangers created a string of chances but Fraser Forster saved everything they threw at him, including an Alfredo Morelos penalty.

But Tavernier was in a defiant mood as he vowed to end their long wait for a major trophy.

Tavernier said: “The lads put everything into the game and left everything out on the pitch.

“Looking back at their goal, it was really disappointing that the linesman didn’t catch three of their players offside.

“It’s mind-boggling how the officials didn’t spot that. That hurts.

“It was their only chance on target and it was disappointing because we created so many chances but Fraser kept them in the game with some incredible saves.

“But our team will bounce back from the display we put in. Our time will come.

“It’s obviously hurting everybody including myself but we will bounce back.

“We have a big game on Thursday night against Young Boys and we have to put this out of our minds as quickly as possible.

“We are all mentally strong. I’ve got great belief in the lads and the gaffer and staff have great belief in the lads.

“It’s a tough one to take especially with the way we dominated the game.

“We wanted to bring silverware back to Ibrox and do it for the fans but it wasn’t possible today. But, like I said, our time will come.”

Tavernier has been on penalty duties for Rangers in recent years but he was taken off the role after missing three spot-kicks this season.

“It was the decision that was made,” he said. “We all had full belief in Alfredo. He had a great game but Fraser was on top form. He will bounce back.”