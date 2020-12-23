Real Madrid on the charge after win over Granada

Real Madrid drew level with Atletico Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Granada.

Casemiro headed in a Marco Asensio cross to give his side the lead before Karim Benzema sealed Real’s sixth successive victory with a low drive.

Elsewhere in Spain, Getafe drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, Alaves secured a 2-1 victory over Eibar and Cadiz lost 1-0 at Real Betis.

Theo Hernandez’s winner gave AC Milan a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Lazio to keep them top of Serie A.

Ante Rebic headed in the opener and Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the penalty spot to double his side’s lead.

However, Lazio struck back with Luis Alberto finding the net from a rebound before Ciro Immobile made it 2-2 after missing an earlier penalty.

Hernandez’s late header left AC Milan one point ahead of city rivals Inter, who won 2-1 away at Verona.

Lautaro Martinez’s opener was cancelled out by Ivan Ilic, before Milan Skriniar’s header secured all three points for the visitors.

A last minute winner sees us top of the table as 2020 comes to an end! ❤️🖤Perché è più bello vincereeeeeeeee! ❤️🖤#MilanLazio#SempreMilan@emiratespic.twitter.com/384SdlpwKi— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 23, 2020

Also in Italy, Bologna were held to a 2-2 draw with Atalanta while Torino also shared the points with a 1-1 scoreline against Napoli.

Roma edged a narrow 3-2 win over Cagliari, with Sassuolo recording the same scoreline away at Sampdoria.

Genoa won 2-1 at Spezia while Udinese fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Benevento.

In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain stormed to a 4-0 win over Strasbourg to stay one point off leaders Lyon.

Timothee Pembele secured the lead for the home side in the 18th minute, before late goals from Kylian Mbappe and substitutes Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean.

Lyon secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nantes, while Lille had a battle to remain level on points with the leaders in a hard fought 3-2 away win over Montpellier.

Also in France, Bordeaux fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Reims while Lens beat Brest 2-1 and Nice drew 2-2 with Lorient.

Dijon took all three points in a 3-1 win at Nimes, Metz lost 1-0 away at Rennes, Marseille were beaten 2-1 at Angers while Monaco and St Etienne played out an exciting 2-2 draw.