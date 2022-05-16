Real Madrid release their new 2022/23 Adidas home kit – and it's absolutely stunning

Real Madrid have dropped the brand new Adidas home shirt for 2022/23 – with a little help from a legendary left-back.

Roberto Carlos lines up next to successor Marcelo for the photoshoot showing off Los Blancos' new top, which harks back to the past as the club celebrates its 120th anniversary this year.

The freshly-crowned LaLiga champions won't be wearing this one in the final of the Champions League, however – fans will have to wait to see it on the field next season.

"Off the back of another victorious Real Madrid season, the jersey honours the past whilst celebrating GRANDEZA, the spirit of greatness that has united the players, fans and club over the past 120 years," Adidas says.

"The club’s rich history is also commemorated with a unique symbol printed inside the neck, as Real Madrid continues to bring impossible moments to life and make history with GRANDEZA."

"Since the inception of the club, the iconic white of the Real Madrid jersey has become the symbol of ‘Madridismo’ from the very first moment – passing through generations of players and fans.

"The 2022/23 jersey continues to be a classic icon, with a modern twist, that unites all Madridismo’s to continue writing the history of Real Madrid."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Real Madrid) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Real Madrid) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Real Madrid) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Real Madrid)

The collar is the big news with this one – and Adi are set to give the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal collars with their imminent shirt releases for the 2022/23 season.

The inclusion of the badge in an all-over pattern across the shirt is another nice touch, too.

As with last season's shirts, this new jersey has been made with recycled materials and features HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL technology which is designed to keep players feeling cool and dry – despite the polo shirt-like look.

(Image credit: Real Madrid)

Adidas have also teased a Teamgeist ball, in the style of the 2006 World Cup ball in Real Madrid colours.

The new ball follows the release of the Teamgeist collections released for Adidas sides in December of 2021.