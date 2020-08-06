‘Remember who you are’ – Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal’s redundancy call

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has seemingly questioned the club’s decision to make 55 members of staff redundant.

The FA Cup winners made the announcement on Wednesday and pointed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on finances as the reason for the move.

In a statement issued by the club’s head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham, they pointed to severe drops in broadcast revenue – with the PA news agency understanding the cuts will come across some football departments as well as commercial and administrative roles.

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent!!! 😔😔😔 https://t.co/yICoivnRjq— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2020

Wright tweeted his apparent dismay at the news, writing: “Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent!!!” as he retweeted Arsenal’s original post.

It is also believed Arsenal’s current plans in the transfer market will not be affected by the job cuts, as Chelsea winger Willian continues to be heavily linked with a free transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

PA understands head of international scouting Francis Cagigao, head of UK scouting Peter Clark and scout Brian McDermott were told on Wednesday they would be departing, with the club then making further cuts to the European scouting network on Thursday.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have been working hard to ensure that Arsenal Football Club emerges in a robust and strong position for the future,” the statement read.

“In line with other football clubs and many other businesses operating in the sport, leisure and entertainment arena, we have been impacted directly by Covid-19.

“Our main sources of income have all reduced significantly. Revenue from broadcasters, matchday and commercial activities have all been hit severely and these impacts will continue into at least the forthcoming 2020-21 season.

“Over recent years we have consistently invested in additional staff to take the club forward but with the expected reduction of income in mind, it is now clear that we must reduce our costs further to ensure we are operating in a sustainable and responsible way, and to enable us to continue to invest in the team.

“Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.”