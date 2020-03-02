Rice hoping Hamilton will be inspired after Brighton training stint

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice hopes Jamie Hamilton will be inspired after his Brighton training stint.

The defender spent three days last week with the Premier League club – whose assistant manager is former Accies boss Billy Reid – before turning 18 on Sunday.

Rice hopes the experience will prove a lift to the defender, who was recently sent off for the third time in 12 games this season before the dismissal against Hearts was rescinded on appeal.

Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with serious interest in the centre-back.

“It was a great experience for the kid,” Rice said. “I believe he did pretty well so we will see what comes of that.

“He went down there and the facilities at Brighton are out of this world. I have close connections with a few people at Brighton so I know what sort of club it is and he was well looked after.

“He trained with the first team so it was a brilliant experience for Jamie and it just gives him an insight into what could happen in the future.

“That’s got to be his goal. Hopefully that kicks Jamie on.”