Ross Stewart pushing for first Ross County start of year against Rangers

Ross Stewart is pushing for a first Ross County start in 2020 when Rangers visit Dingwall on Sunday after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench against Motherwell in midweek.

Midfielder Ross Draper was a late call-off at Fir Park while Joe Chalmers (ankle) is pushing for a return.

Coll Donaldson is likely to have to wait another week to return from facial fractures while long-term absentees Michael Gardyne (hamstring) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain out.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is a doubt after picking up a knock in the shock defeat by Hamilton.

Filip Helander and Matt Polster returned to training on Friday but only the latter has a chance of playing.

Scott Arfield remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Mullin, Tillson, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Spence, Stewart, Shaw, Laidlaw.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kamberi, Jack, Defoe, Foderingham, Kent, Halliday, Katic, Barker, Polster.