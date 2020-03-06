Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace deal

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said his backroom staff’s future was the “crucial factor” in his decision to sign a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 72-year-old had held discussions with chairman Steve Parish earlier this season, with his previous deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

When asked about his contract, Hodgson said: “I’m very pleased. We talked about it for quite a long time.

“I’ve always known the intention was there from the club and my part, but it’s nice it’s actually done now.

“It means I can avoid any attempts to, in some way, not hide the situation or cover the situation, but it’s just nice to say the contract’s been presented and it’s been signed by both parties.”

Hodgson was appointed Palace manager in September 2017, replacing the sacked Frank De Boer, and led the Eagles out of the relegation zone.

Palace eventually finished 11th, before a 12th-placed finish last season extended their longest-ever spell in the top flight.

When asked whether signing the contract was dependant on the availability of transfer funds, the Palace boss said: “It didn’t really depend upon that (transfer funds) at all.

“It was more a case of making sure everyone around me is going to be looked after as well, and receive new contracts, because you don’t work in isolation at a football club.

“You’re very dependent upon the people you’re working with, and I happen to think we have a very, very good team who work with the players and prepare the games.

“That was a crucial factor for me. People can’t give you assurances and guarantees, but everyone at the club – Steve Parish and the American owners – we’re all pretty much aware of the fact it would be nice to have some investment in the team and to strengthen in certain areas.

“That’s what we’ll be trying to do, but you can’t expect people to give you guarantees because every player has a price. You have to make certain he’s the right player at the right price.”