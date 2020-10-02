Ryan Jack in contention for Rangers start against Ross County

Steven Gerrard is monitoring a few bumps and bruises after Rangers’ Europa League win over Galatasaray but does not expect any fresh casualties ahead of Sunday’s clash with Ross County.

Ryan Jack made his return from a three-week calf injury lay-off when he climbed off the bench to face the Turkish giants and is in contention for a start when the Staggies visit Ibrox, while striker Cedric Itten also shrugged off a knee injury as he made a late cameo in Gers’ 2-1 win.

Brandon Barker is also back in training after a hamstring strain, meaning only Kemar Roofe (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee) will be absent against County.

Ross County captain Iain Vigurs is suspended for the trip to Govan after being sent off in last week’s defeat against Aberdeen.

Winger Jermaine Hylton joins the squad after signing from Motherwell while Josh Mullin has departed.

County are hoping that Ross Draper and Connor Randall shrug off knocks.