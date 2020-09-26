Scott Parker hoping for big season from ‘vitally important’ Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham manager Scott Parker believes Aleksandar Mitrovic will be “vitally important” for the club this season and insists there is more to come from the Serbia striker.

Mitrovic netted his 50th goal for the club in the Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich on September 16 in what was his 102nd appearance since joining from Newcastle – initially on loan – in January 2018.

The 26-year-old was also the Championship’s Golden Boot winner last season with 26 goals and played a crucial role in Fulham’s promotion campaign.

When asked about what Mitrovic brings to the side, Parker said: “I think as a player and as a person there’s still so much growth there and in someone still so young.

“I think it’s probably scary to think that there is still – I see so much more improvement and where he can get to and how much better he can be, as good as he is.”

Fulham struggled the last time they were in the Premier League, in 2018-19, and Mitrovic netted just 11 goals, however the manager expects him to perform better this season.

““I think Mitro will be the first to say it, it’s a big test for him this year, and a big challenge,” he said.

“He’s scored goals in the Championship and I think everyone knows that he can do that, and the next stage is now the Premier League. Last time he was here he scored goals, internationally he’s scored some. But there will be a big pressure on himself this year to try and score goals in this league and certainly I feel that he’s someone who can do that in this division.

“Great great boy who wants to be involved all the time in things and a real driver for that. He’s going to be vitally important for us this year, vitally vitally important and he knows that and we all know that.

“So we need to give him some help along the way and with like I say chipping in from other areas of the pitch, but I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s got this year, he’s got a big challenge in front of him and he puts that upon himself. So I have no doubt he’ll do well.”