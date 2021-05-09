Scott Parker urges Fulham to be brave in bid to produce unlikely survival run

Fulham manager Scott Parker wants his players to be brave under the pressure as they try to keep their Premier League status alive against Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Burnley currently sit 17th, one place above Fulham in the relegation zone but with a nine-point advantage with four games each left to play.

A win for Sean Dyche’s men would seal Fulham’s fate, while securing Burnley’s own place in next season’s Premier League.

“The pressure is on. That pressure comes because of where we sit,” Parker said.

“The pressure will come on at the weekend because we’re playing a team that are nine points off us. Can we take that to six points with three games to play, if results go our way.

“This is the pressure that comes with being in our position.”

The Cottagers need to win their final four games, but have just five wins to their name so far this season, and their upcoming fixtures include a clash against Manchester United.

However the club have put together a remarkable survival run before, in 2007-08, when Fulham ensured their survival by winning their final three matches and Parker urged his players to be fearless.

“They are going to need to be brave. We have needed them. Not just brave players but players in those moments who can be real clinical – I’m not just talking about a finish or an attacking phase, I’m also talking defensively as well,” the Fulham boss said.

“Players that can execute under those moments, players that can just live off that one moment and that moment is executed and it happens. That is this league and when you are Fulham and a Fulham player, that is the way this league is going to be.

“As ever, the next game rolls around, the experiences one has faced before can only be helpful and you hope that maybe at the weekend that is what we are definitely going to need. Bravery and a cool head with a laser focus that can execute.”