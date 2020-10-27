Scunthorpe postpone next three League Two fixtures due to coronavirus

Scunthorpe have announced the postponement of their next three League Two fixtures due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in their squad.

The club confirmed that eight players have tested positive for the virus and, with a further 10 forced to self-isolate as a result, they are in no position to fulfil their fixtures.

This week’s home games against Salford and Colchester, as well as next Tuesday’s trip to Port Vale, have all been postponed.

The club said in a statement: “Following testing on Monday, a total of eight players have now tested positive for Covid-19, with a further 10 having to self-isolate due to coming into close contact with those particular players, leaving just 10 players available.

“As a precaution, training for the unaffected players and staff will also cease for seven days.”

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann described the situation, as well as the ongoing financial consequences, as “heartbreaking”.

And he questioned the extent of the EFL’s “rescue package” which he said had been promised in order for the sport to resume behind closed doors.

Swann told TalkSPORT: “We had two long journeys to Cheltenham and Exeter which meant that two who had positive tests had been sat with people.

“We’ve done everything correctly and we’ve followed the guidelines – the problem is when it hits you it gets everybody and the two long trips haven’t helped.

“Back in July we were told to start the season – we were told there was a rescue package that would get us through and get football back on.

“We’ve done that and three months on all we’ve got is a bridging loan which has embargo written all over it.

“It’s that that’s breaking our hearts more than anything – how can we run a business? They’re really saying when you get near insolvency, give us a ring and we’ll give you some money.”