Sporting weekend in pictures

During a Premier League weekend where the lead changed hand on a number of occasions it was Leicester who ended in top spot after a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday thanks to a controversial Jamie Vardy penalty.

Liverpool had the chance to return to first position, but a 1-1 draw at Manchester City saw them miss out while the FA Cup returned with shocks and drama aplenty across numerous first round ties.

Meanwhile in Rugby League, Wigan were able to get their hands on the League Leaders Shield after a 19-6 win in their final match of the regular season against Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of this weekend’s sporting highlights in pictures.

Jamie Vardy scored one spot-kick and missed another but Leicester still finished the weekend at the summit after a 1-0 win against Wolves (Rui Vieira/PA)

Kyle Walker was branded ‘an idiot’ by Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after he gave away a penalty in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Fulham’s Ademola Lookman was left red faced when his panenka in stoppage time at West Ham was easily saved by Lukasz Fabianski in a painful 1-0 defeat (Julian Finney/PA)

Bruno Fernandes struck twice to ease the pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 win at Everton (Carl Recine/PA)

United fans pose in front of a mural of striker Marcus Rashford by Street artist Akse, which appeared on Friday on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe in Withington (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Everton Fans’ Forum also paid tribute to Rashford before the game (Paul Ellis/PA)

Southampton moved top of the Premier League for the first time on Friday with a 2-0 win over Newcastle, it was also the first time they had been first in the top flight since 1988, but they were back down to fourth by the end of the weekend (Stu Forster/PA)

Alex Morgan, right, made her long-awaited debut for Tottenham Women – almost two months after signing – in their 1-1 draw with Reading in the Women’s Super League (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Harrogate and Skelmersdale got the FA Cup first round action under way on Friday night and there were shocks and plenty of drama in store across the whole weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rangers enjoyed a gr-eight weekend, thrashing Hamilton 8-0 to send out a statement to title rivals Celtic, who are nine points behind Steven Gerrard’s team albeit with two matches in hand (Jane Barlow/PA)

There was a minute’s silence before every Premier League match to mark Remembrance Sunday (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Wigan beat Huddersfield 19-6 in the last match of the regular Super League season to clinch a first League Leaders Shield since 2012 and book a home semi-final berth (Tim Goode/PA)