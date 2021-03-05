St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney doubtful before Hibs clash

St Johnstone’s Hampden hero Shaun Rooney is a doubt for Callum Davidson’s team ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hibernian.

Rooney, who scored Saints’ Betfred Cup winning goal in last Sunday’s final against Livingston, suffered a kick to his knee during Wednesday’s draw at Hamilton.

Murray Davidson, Chris Kane and Ali McCann are among a group of five players also having knocks assessed before the visit of Jack Ross’ team.

Hibs have left-back Josh Doig back from injury.

Kyle Magennis is back in training following illness but is not ready to feature.

Sean Mackie (thigh) remains on the sidelines.