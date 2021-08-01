St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin backing Eamonn Brophy to have ‘very good season’

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has tipped summer arrival Eamonn Brophy to shine this season.

The 25-year-old former Kilmarnock frontman opened his account for the Buddies against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday in a pulsating game that ended 2-2.

Brophy combined well with strike partner Curtis Main to drill the ball past Dark Blues keeper Adam Legzdins with just four minutes on the clock.

Now, Goodwin is hoping that goal will be the first of many for the forward in this campaign.

He said: “Main and Brophy complement each other really well. You saw that from the first goal.

“Eamonn knows why he is here and what he’s paid to do. I won’t be putting him under any extra pressure.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and you don’t need to tell him to take a shot, which I like.

“That finish wasn’t an easy one – it’s a difficult chance and he’s produced a great strike on his weaker left foot.

“It was an unstoppable strike and he will have a very good season. I have no doubt about that.”

After that early Brophy goal, Dundee drew level when St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy headed into his own net.

The Buddies took the lead once more when Jamie McGrath scored a hotly-disputed penalty after home striker Jason Cummings was judged by referee Craig Napier to have brought down Jay Henderson.

However, the Paisley men were pegged back again as Cummings added the finishing touch to a sweeping move, with Dundee hanging on to secure a share of the spoils despite being reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute after Max Anderson was shown a straight red card.

Dark Blues boss James McPake was keen to accentuate the positives of salvaging a draw against the odds, especially as several of his players were unable to train during the build-up to the game as they had to self-isolate because of a Covid case at the club.

However, the manager, who was booked along with assistant Dave Mackay by referee Napier during the fiery contest, could not resist criticising the officials.

McPake said: “I don’t want the talking points to be a penalty and a red card as I had 14 players who to a man were outstanding.

“Five of them haven’t trained properly all week so for them to go out and play against a good side who have a good manager and show resilience is great.

“It’s only two defeats in 18 games for us and we want to continue that.

“Let’s not make it the referee show as I don’t think he deserves it.”