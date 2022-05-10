St Mirren have unchanged squad ahead of Livingston clash
By PA Staff published
St Mirren have an unchanged squad ahead of the visit of Livingston.
Manager Stephen Robinson will struggle to fill his bench again, with several players out.
Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have seen loan spells cut short by injury while defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both still out.
Livingston have goalkeeper Max Stryjek available after a two-game suspension.
However, manager David Martindale hinted that he may allow Ivan Konovalov to keep the gloves as he is keen to give the recently-recruited Russian stopper more game time.
Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.