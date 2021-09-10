St Mirren without Ethan Erhahon and Alan Power for home game with Dundee United

Ethan Erhahon is suspended for St Mirren’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee United on Saturday after being sent off against St Johnstone in his last outing.

Alan Power is serving the second of a two-match ban while Greg Kiltie (knee) and Charles Dunne (hamstring) also miss out.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was delighted to secure Australian full-back Matt Millar and attacking midfielder Connor Ronan during the transfer window and both players are available.

Boss Tam Courts is optimistic that Ilmari Niskanen will able to make his Dundee United debut in Paisley.

The 23-year-old Finland attacker, signed from Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04, is awaiting international clearance.

Peter Pawlett returns after suspension while keeper Ben Siegrist remains on the sidelines with a knee injury with Logan Chalmers and Archie Meekison long-term injured.