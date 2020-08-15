Stephen Robinson rues referee’s ‘mistake’ after Motherwell’s draw at Hibernian

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson felt his side were denied a deserved win at Easter Road by a refereeing mistake after Jordan White had a goal disallowed.

White volleyed in off Paul Hanlon in the first half of a goalless Scottish Premiership clash but Sherwin Seedorf was flagged offside in the six-yard box and referee Greg Aitken disallowed it on the advice of his assistant.

Robinson said: “After seeing it back on the screenshot, as he (White) hits the ball he (Seedorf) is not in line with the goalkeeper at all. It comes off their player.

“The referee said to Jordan White he disallowed it because he was in the way of the goalkeeper. What you would do for VAR up here?

“I think the linesman has called it from 40 yards away. The referee is not in line with the ball.

“Listen, I have seen them given the other way.

“The performance certainly deserved to win the game 1-0, I think we showed how good we are in terms of our organisation and possession and creating chances.

“That’s a very good Hibs side so to come here and dominate and be in complete control of the game, it’s a performance that deserved a win.

“Unfortunately the referee has made a call, they have to, they make mistakes, and for me it’s a mistake.”

Motherwell enjoyed the better of the play with David Turnbull impressing and Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano making the save of the game from Callum Lang.

Trevor Carson also made a good stop from Martin Boyle and Hibs head coach Jack Ross could not complain after his side returned to the top of the Premiership despite losing their 100 per cent record.

“We’re disappointed in terms of how we were in possession but not disappointed with our application and willingness to defend properly, because I think that was evident,” Ross said.

“If we flipped it round and we had drawn against Kilmarnock and won the three games following then I’d be standing here waxing lyrical about the start to the season, so it’s important that we remember that.

“I am not disguising the fact we didn’t play anywhere near the level we can on the ball but off the ball we were solid.

“Ten points out of 12 is a very good start.”