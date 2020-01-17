Stoke sign Jordan Thompson from Blackpool

Stoke have signed Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson for an undisclosed fee.

Thompson, 23, is Stoke’s first signing in the current transfer window and links back up with the club’s boss Michael O’Neill, who is also his manager at international level for Northern Ireland.

“The midfielder checks in at the bet365 Stadium after the Potters paid Blackpool an undisclosed fee for his services and has signed a two-and-a-half year contract,” Stoke announced on their official website.

Thompson progressed through Rangers’ academy and had loan spells at Airdrieonians, Raith and Livingston before joining Blackpool in 2018.

O’Neill, who handed Thompson the first of his seven Northern Ireland caps that year, added: “Jordan is obviously a player who I know well – a young player with a lot of potential.

“I believe he has the attributes to add to the team and the ability certainly to play at Championship level and above.”