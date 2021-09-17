Striker Hwang Hee-chan pushing for a start as Wolves host Brentford
By PA Staff
Hwang Hee-chan is pushing to start Wolves’ clash with Brentford at Molineux.
The on-loan RB Leipzig striker scored on his debut after coming off the bench in last week’s 2-0 win at Watford.
Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves with Neto not expected back until early next year.
Brentford have no new injuries to contend with following their last-gasp defeat by Brighton.
Midfielder Shandon Baptiste came through 75 minutes on his return from a long lay-off and will be in contention again.
Josh Dasilva is still recovering from a hip problem and Mads Bech Sorensen remains sidelined by a knee injury.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Mosquera, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Roerslev, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Fernandez, Goode, Thompson, Onyeka, Jensen, Wissa, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Forss.
