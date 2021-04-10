Stuart Dallas double gives 10-man Leeds shock win at Manchester City

Stuart Dallas’ stoppage-time goal gave 10-man Leeds a shock 2-1 win at Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Dallas had earlier put the visitors ahead three minutes before half-time with a low drive which bounced in off the post.

Leeds then saw Liam Cooper sent off for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus – a yellow card originally given to the defender was upgraded to a red by Andre Marriner after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

👊 Heart! Desire! Graft! You can’t keep this #LUFC side down! pic.twitter.com/EfZyj3lBKk— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 10, 2021 See more

City eventually made their second-half numerical advantage count when Ferran Torres equalised in the 76th minute.

Leeds, though, soaked up plenty of late pressure before snatching all three points when Dallas raced onto a through-ball from Ezgjan Alioski.

City remain 14 points clear at the top of the table, with rivals Manchester United having played two matches less.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a dramatic late winner for Liverpool at Anfield (Clive Brunskill/PA)

In Saturday’s 3pm kick-off, Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield with a stoppage-time goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Villa took the lead in the 43rd minute when Ollie Watkins fired past Alisson Becker, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

The Reds – beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night – thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time through Roberto Firmino.

NO GOAL. Ruled out for offside after a VAR check.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2021 See more

The goal, though, was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review for a marginal offside against Diogo Jota in the build-up.

Liverpool were level in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah headed in after Andrew Robertson’s shot had been pushed out by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa came close to taking the lead again when Watkins saw a curling shot hit the inside of the post.

Just when it looked like the points would be shared, substitute Thiago Alcantara saw his shot saved by Martinez, but full-back Alexander-Arnold fired in the rebound from 20 yards to snatch a dramatic victory.