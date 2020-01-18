Stunned Rangers insist they will fight ‘unprecedented’ SFA disciplinary charges

Rangers have vowed to fight their disciplinary charges after claiming they are being treated more harshly than other clubs by the Scottish Football Association.

The Ibrox outfit say they are “astounded” after being issued with four charges relating to last month’s clashes with Celtic and Hibernian.

In a statement, Gers added: “It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the club.

“Rangers fans can be assured that it is our firm intention to resist the charges in the most robust manner possible. Rangers will make further comment after the weekend.”

The PA news agency contacted the SFA for a response but a spokesman said: “Our policy is not to comment on live cases.”

Rangers face a potential £20,000 fine for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent during their win at Celtic on December 29 but both players have escaped individual action.

Gers have been cited for failing to ensure their players and officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Parkhead.

Rangers and Hibernian also face charges relating to incidents during the Easter Road clash a week previously.

The Light Blues’ response comes a day after manger Steven Gerrard hit out at the SFA’s decision to announce the sanctions the same day as his side were returning to action after a three week lay-off.

Gerrard was unhappy with the timing of the citings, which came less than four hours before his team kicked off their William Hill Scottish Cup campaign against Stranraer.

Speaking after Rangers’ 2-0 win, Gerrard said: “The club will deal with the charges and we will accept anything that’s going to come our way.

“I was a bit surprised by the timing of it, how long it has taken. It arrived on a match day which is always helpful and handy.”

Kent and Morelos will not face suspensions despite making gestures towards the Celtic support during their team’s 2-1 derby win. Instead Rangers could be fined for failing to ensure their players refrain from “conduct that may incite disorder”.

Kent made an apparent gun gesture after firing Rangers ahead while Morelos was seen drawing his hand across his throat as he walked off following his stoppage-time red card.

Rangers later claimed the Colombian had made a “gesture used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something – in this case, the match – is finished”.

Hibs have received the same charge following a touchline dispute between both dugouts during their 3-0 home defeat to Rangers.

Hibs assistant manager John Potter as well as Rangers coaches Tom Culshaw and Michael Beale have all received personal notices of complaint. The first two were sent to the stand at Easter Road after a confrontation in the wake of Ryan Porteous’ red-card challenge on Borna Barisic.

Beale was shown a red card at Celtic Park after disputing the sending off of Morelos when the striker received a second yellow card for a penalty-box dive.

Hearings for all the charges have been arranged for February 6.