Swansea v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Swansea v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 10 February, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to extend their winning run when they face Swansea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side thumped Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday to move five points clear of the chasing pack in the Premier League title race. City also have a game in hand on most of the teams below them, which makes them strong favourites to finish in first place for the third time in four seasons. City are also targeting success on other domestic fronts, having already booked their place in the League Cup final and now seeking a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Victory at the Liberty Stadium would be their 15th on the bounce in all competitions.

Overcoming Swansea on their own patch will not be straightforward, though, even if Steve Cooper’s side are in the Championship. The Swans beat Norwich 2-0 last time out to move to within two points of top spot in the second tier. They have now won six of their last seven games between Championship and FA Cup, and their defensive solidity could force the visitors to south Wales to be patient on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will again be unable to call upon the services of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, although Guardiola hopes to have both players available again in the coming weeks.

Nathan Ake is the only other absentee, and fringe members of the squad such as Ferran Torres, Zack Steffen, Tommy Doyle, Eric Garcia and Benjamin Mendy will hope to start. Guardiola will make his team selection with an eye on Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham.

Swansea will have to make do without Liam Cullen, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle problem. The long-serving Wayne Routledge, who has made close to 300 appearances during a decade at the club, is also out. Cooper is likely to name a strong team in a bid to maintain Swansea’s positive momentum as the business end of the campaign gets closer.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

