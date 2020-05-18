The latest state of play in English and Scottish leagues

The Premier League announced its first tentative steps towards a comeback, while the Scottish Premiership called off the current season and declared Celtic champions.

Here the PA news agency casts its eye over the current state of play in all divisions in England and Scotland, as officials fight to find the fairest way to complete an increasingly problematic campaign.

Premier League

Danny Rose is among those players who have raised concerns over a restart (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume training this week, subject to social distancing regulations and with contact training not permitted. Officials are still working towards a June 12 restart although some players and managers believe this may be too soon. The neutral venues plan also appears to have been rejected. Either way, the top-flight is intent on completing the season.

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds believe they have every right to promotion (John Walton/PA)

The EFL has confirmed it intends to proceed with promotion and relegation irrespective of whether the season is completed or curtailed. But a number of clubs are holding out against a restart and Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber insists clubs – Leeds and West Brom are currently first and second – should not be promoted at his club’s expense unless the Championship season is completed.

League One

League One leaders Coventry must play a waiting game (Tim Goode/PA)

League One clubs met with EFL officials last week but failed to reached a consensus on how to conclude the current season. Acknowledging the “varied views” of the respective clubs, the EFL said a “further period of reflection” will be required prior to further meetings.

League Two

Swindon’s promotion from League Two is set to be confirmed (Joe Giddens/PA)

In contrast, League Two clubs are moving towards ending the 2019-20 season on a points-per-game basis, with three clubs promoted, play-offs still taking place, and no relegation to the National League. As it stands, Crewe, Swindon and Plymouth would be the promoted clubs. The EFL board will consider the implications of the League Two clubs’ position when it meets on Wednesday.

National League

National League Harrogate could see their promotion hopes dashed (PA)

The remainder of the National League season has been cancelled, while League Two’s decision to suspend relegation also appears to have ended the prospect of promotion play-offs taking place. However leaders Barrow could still be promoted due to Bury’s demise at the start of the season, while second-placed Harrogate believe they still have a part to play too.

Scottish Premiership

Hearts Owner Anne Budge hopes to restart reconstruction talks (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously on Monday to curtail the Premiership season, declaring Celtic champions and relegating Hearts. However, the Edinburgh club’s owner Anne Budge is still holding out hope she can restart league reconstruction talks, which could in theory expand the top-flight and save her club from the drop.

Championship

Partick have reacted angrily to their potential relegation (Jane Barlow/PA)

With the season officially finished, as things stand Dundee United will be promoted to the Premiership and Partick Thistle will be relegated. However, with the prospect of league reconstruction still not entirely dead in the water, there is a flicker of hope for Partick, as well as second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

League One

Stranraer are holding out hope of a reprieve (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the season declared over, Raith Rovers are set to be promoted and Stranraer relegated. Again, if reconstruction talks resume and bear fruit, the outcome could enable second-placed Falkirk to also be promoted, and potentially save Stranraer. However, as League Two clubs had previously collectively proposed a new 14-14-14 structure, there could be even more upheaval.

League Two

Brechin will not face a relegation play-off (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cove Rangers have been declared champions in their first league season, and are set to be be promoted – possibly alongside second-placed Edinburgh City. Brechin, seven points adrift at the bottom, will not be relegated. The respective Highland and Lowland League champions, Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, are pinning their increasingly faint hopes on league expansion.