Three women among four new directors at Hibernian
By PA Staff
Hibernian have appointed four directors to their board – three of them women.
The expanded board will meet for the first time in January, after which chief executive Leeann Dempster will step down from her role having announced her planned departure last month.
Hibs chairman Ron Gordon has appointed Edinburgh-based financial worker Kathrin Hamilton, lawyer Gillian Hutchinson, new media entrepreneur Jemma Goba and former QPR and Edinburgh Rugby chief executive David Davies.
Gordon said: “I wanted to expand the board to make it more representative of the club and its community.
“We now have a board that is increasingly diverse and that represents more sectors of business life in the city.”
