Tom Rogic and Carl Starfeldt close to Celtic comebacks

Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are closing in on returns from hamstring injuries as Celtic prepare to host Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has missed the last two games with a knee problem.

Christopher Jullien is building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury, and fellow defender Greg Taylor is working his way back from a shoulder problem.

Aberdeen will be without the suspended Funso Ojo after they were unable to get his controversial dismissal at Dundee United last weekend overturned.

David Bates returns from injury, while Lewis Ferguson is available after suspension.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.