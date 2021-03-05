Tommy Wright urges Kilmarnock to be ‘more clinical’ in fight against relegation

Tommy Wright is focused on finding Kilmarnock’s cutting edge ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Ross County.

Killie ended a run of eight defeats with a 1-1 home draw against Dundee United last weekend but it left them ahead of Scottish Premiership bottom side Hamilton only on goal difference and a point behind the Staggies, having played a game more than both clubs.

Wright, looking for his first win as Rugby Park boss at the fifth attempt and with just one goal scored during his tenure to date, asked his players to “show me what they have shown me so far” but with an emphasis on increasing their attacking threat.

The Northern Irishman said: “At the top end of the pitch we have to make sure we are more clinical and make more of the opportunities to create more chances because our approach play has been really good.

“We have worked the ball into really good areas but we have been let down by the final ball at times, maybe not the right movements in the box so there is still work to be done.

“We have worked hard again this week to try to improve that attacking side of the game and hopefully that will reap benefits.

“I have seen improvement in every game and there is still room for improvement and hopefully we will get that tomorrow.”

Like Killie, Highland club Ross County have also changed their manager this season with John Hughes taking over from Stuart Kettlewell in December.

However, despite wins over top-six sides Hibernian, Aberdeen and Celtic, they remain in the relegation dogfight.

Wright is aware of the magnitude of the trip to Dingwall.

The former St Johnstone boss said: “You could say it is the proverbial six-pointer but there are still a lot of games after that, still a lot to play for and it is a game that both sides will feel confident they can win and see it as an opportunity to move up the table.

“I would imagine John is approaching it in the same manner we are, going out to win the game.

“They have had bad runs, that’s why they are at the wrong end of the table like us.

“They’ve had a change of manager, John has come in, got a bit of a bounce, a great result against Celtic and they would maybe have expected to get something from St Mirren (last week) and they didn’t.

“So it’s tight, there is not a lot between the teams and sometimes it can be a decision or mistake that can make all the difference.”