Tottenham consider Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho replacement

Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as a contender to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham manager, according to reports.

Mourinho is under pressure at Spurs amid a poor run of form that could see the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham topped the Premier League table for a few weeks earlier in the campaign, but they are currently five points adrift of the top four.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester United increased the pressure on Mourinho, who has been in charge of the club for less than two years.

The Portuguese has the chance to win Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008 when they face Manchester City in the League Cup final later this month.

However, that is Spurs’ last chance of silverware this season following premature exits from the FA Cup and the Europa League.

A failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a major blow to Tottenham’s finances, while Harry Kane will reportedly consider his future if Spurs miss out on Europe’s foremost club competition for a second season on the bounce.

Chairman Daniel Levy could review the manager’s position in the summer, with the Daily Express reporting that Nuno is among his list of potential replacements for Mourinho.

Levy is an admirer of Nuno, who led Wolves to two seventh-place finishes in the Premier League as well as the Europa League quarter-finals.

The West Midlands outfit are set to miss out on Europe this season, but they could still secure another top-half finish.

And although Nuno signed a new deal at Molineux until 2023 earlier in the campaign, the chance to join Tottenham could prove tough to turn down.

Brendan Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann have also been linked with Tottenham, but much will depend on the final few weeks of the season.

A top-four finish and League Cup triumph would earn Mourinho a stay of execution, and the former Chelsea boss could remain at Tottenham even if they miss out on the Champions League.

