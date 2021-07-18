Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane's team-mates think he will try and force through exit

Harry Kane's England team-mates believe the striker might not turn up to Tottenham training in a bid to force a move away from the club.

That is according to a report by the Daily Telegraph that will make for worrying reading for Spurs supporters.

Kane is seeking a move away from his boyhood club after a disappointing season last time out.

The England captain is still waiting to win the first trophy of his senior career following Italy's penalty shoot-out victory in the final of the European Championship.

He told Tottenham of his desire to seek pastures new at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The north London side had just finished seventh in the Premier League, missing out on both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Kane was excellent on an individual basis and finished the season with the most goals and assists in the division.

He is now looking to secure a move to another English club, with Manchester City at the front of the queue.

The Premier League champions have already had a £100m offer turned down by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the club's new manager, recently affirmed he had "no doubt" that Kane would still be a Tottenham player at the end of the transfer window.

But some members of the England squad are not so sure. Those players have spent six weeks with Kane this summer and believe he could dig in his heels.

Refusing to turn up to training is a drastic step and one that is not really in keeping with Kane's character.

Yet perhaps England's near-miss at the Euros has intensified the 27-year-old's ambition to win silverware at club level.

Whether such nuclear action would have any effect on Levy is doubtful. The Tottenham honcho is renowned as an obdurate negotiator and he is unlikely to budge on a £150m asking price.

One thing's for sure, though: the Kane saga is going to run and run in the coming weeks.

