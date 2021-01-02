Tottenham trio condemned by club for breaking coronavirus rules

Tottenham have condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus rules.

The trio were pictured at a large party over the festive period, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini also in attendance, breaching strict tier four guidelines.

The photo was circulated on social media and Spurs have reacted angrily, with all three players facing disciplinary action.

Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leeds, with Reguilon on the bench, while Lo Celso is out injured.

The club said in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period.

“The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example.

“The matter will be dealt with internally.”

This is not the first time Spurs’ players have broken lockdown rules as there were several incidents during the first lockdown in the spring.

Jose Mourinho was seen holding a personal training session with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen out running together, while Serge Aurier was a repeat offender, having a haircut and a personal training session with Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham also reminded Lanzini, who scored a last-gasp equaliser against Spurs in October, of his responsibilities.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini’s actions.

“The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities.”

Further positive cases at Fulham have resulted in Sunday’s Premier League match against Burnley being postponed.

The news comes three days after the Cottagers’ scheduled match against Tottenham was also called off following an outbreak at the London club.

A Fulham statement read: “Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams.”

The Premier League’s stance remains that continuing with the season as planned is the right option.

Fulham boss Scott Parker had to isolate after a member of his household tested positive (Stu Forster/PA)

A statement read: “With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely.

“Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”

Later, Colchester’s home game with Tranmere was called off barely an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.

A Colchester statement read: “The game between Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.

“The postponement has been necessary due to Covid-19 issues in both squads and a date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”