Transfer news: David Beckham holds Lionel Messi talks over Inter Miami move in 2023

Lionel Messi is already planning for life after PSG, reports state, with Inter Miami keen to bring him to MLS.

PSG completed the signing of the Argentina international on a free transfer earlier this month.

Messi had intended to stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal with the club.

However, the Blaugrana were forced to withdraw their contract offer when it became clear they would not be able to retain Messi while also abiding by La Liga's salary cap.

PSG swooped in to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who could make his debut for the club against Reims next Sunday.

Messi has penned a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with an option for a third season.

But according to the Daily Mirror, the 34-year-old has already held talks with Inter Miami over a potential move to the United States in 2023.

David Beckham is the president and co-owner of one of the newest MLS sides, with Inter Miami having made their debut in the division in 2020.

Phil Neville was appointed as the club's new manager earlier this year, and his squad at the Miami Freedom Park contains Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuain, Ryan Shawcross and Kieran Gibbs, among others.

Beckham wants to bring a superstar to the club in the coming years and also has Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract at Juventus expires next summer, in his sights.

If Messi does move to the United States, he could be offered the chance to buy his own MLS franchise after he hangs up his boots - just as Beckham was when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

PSG fans will not be particularly worried by this report, as Messi is theirs for the next two years.

He could yet extend for a third campaign and then move to MLS in 2024, by which time he will be 37 years old.

