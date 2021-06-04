Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘absolutely gutted’ as injury ends his Euro 2020 dream

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he is “absolutely gutted” to miss the European Championship through injury.

The England defender was ruled out of the finals after suffering a thigh injury late on in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria.

Alexander-Arnold, whose place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad had been a topic of hot conversation since the announcement on Monday, took to Twitter to express his heartbreak at the situation, simply writing: “Absolutely gutted.”

The Liverpool defender had been omitted for a World Cup qualification triple-header in March.

He returned to the provisional 33-man squad last week and made the cut for the Euros as one of four right-backs alongside Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James.

But now Southgate must decide who to draft in to replace Alexander-Arnold, with standby players Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins in contention.