Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to become Liverpool "legend"

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's stand-out performers this season, and has said he wants to stay at the club for the remainder of his career.

The Independent report that Alexander-Arnold wants to follow in the footsteps of Jamie Carragher and be a one-club player:

"I’ve always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain.

“Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible.”

The right-back, who was instrumental in Liverpool's 4-0 boxing day victory at Leicester City, with comparisons made to Manchester City's midfield lynchpin Kevin De Bruyne, spoke of the influence Jurgen Klopp has had on his game:

“He always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen.

“It’s obviously something you have to hear as a young player. You have to feel that the manager may give you a chance.

"[His communication is] huge. You never begin to doubt yourself if the manager tells you what you need to do or what you need to improve in order to play.”

After the game against Leicester, Alexander-Arnold spoke to the official Liverpool website where he revealed his two biggest influences growing up and how they've shaped the player he is now, particularly with regard to his passing ability:

"I think it's just about replicating the players that I wanted to be when I was younger – the likes of Gerrard, Alonso, who were unbelievable passers of the ball.

"I always wanted to be able to pass a ball like that.

"I still find myself watching clips of them – especially Gerrard, I always watch his old clips, his old games. He's someone that I still look up to now and still an idol for me."

