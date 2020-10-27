Valerien Ismael happy to get his reign at Barnsley off to a winning start

New head coach Valerien Ismael believes Barnsley’s 3-0 win over 10-man QPR at Oakwell was a huge step in the right direction.

Barnsley were given a penalty in the 26th minute when Cauley Woodrow was pulled down in the box by defender Rob Dickie, who was sent off before the striker converted from the spot.

The hosts doubled their advantage 10 minutes later through Conor Chaplin before Yoann Barbet’s own goal made it 3-0 in the second half, securing the Tykes’ first Championship win of the season.

Ismael, in charge for the first time, said: “It’s always very good if you can start with a win. It gives you confidence and the players believe more in the words you tell them when you win.

“The first 10 minutes were very difficult because QPR played very well. They were strong and aggressive, and got a lot of crosses into the box.

“It was tough work for us but after 15 or 20 minutes we came back into the game and it was much better from us.

“We created a lot of good situations and the red card came from one of those good situations. This is how I want us to play, to try and get into the box quickly.

“After this we controlled the game and we always kept the pressure high all the time. It doesn’t matter if you win 3-0 or lose 3-0, I want us to keep going from the first minute to the last.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted Dickie’s sending-off changed the game.

He said: “It’s 3-0 so we’re obviously frustrated and disappointed, but it all changed on the red card incident unfortunately.

“I thought we were very good for the first 25 minutes or so. I thought we started really well, and we were camped in their half.

“You’ve got to score in those periods and take advantage of that dominance. If you don’t do it the game is on a knife edge still.

“Barnsley came back into it and started switching the ball which we knew they would do and we were comfortable on the ball and defending our goal, but the red card changed the whole dynamic.

“For me it was a penalty. The ref thinks he is the last man and I can’t really argue with it. Yoann’s come across and slid in, and purely by chance the ball falls into the path of the striker and if he has a shot, whatever happens, happens.”