Mikel Arteta makes bizarre Arsenal atmosphere plea ahead of Brentford's visit to Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's table-topping start to the Premier League campaign has put them in pole position to clinch a first league title for 21 years.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have been the league's best side, winning nine of their opening 13 matches, and sit five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

With 25 matches still remaining, there is a long way to go in the race to end Arsenal's Premier League trophy drought but there is optimism at the Emirates Stadium that this year could be the one.

Mikel Arteta implores Arsenal fans to be 'like animals'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants his team's supporters to be more than a 12th man (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of Arsenal's midweek encounter with Brentford, Arteta has requested supporters arrive promptly at the ground for their 7:30pm kick-off.

“That's an opportunity tomorrow at 7:30pm. Everybody, 7:30pm kick-off to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win again.

“That's the opportunity that we have tomorrow at 7:30pm. Like animals, everybody at the Emirates to go again and beat Brentford. That's the opportunity," Arteta said.

Arsenal's atmosphere has been critiqued by rival supporters with many perceiving for a club of their stature, the ferocity and vociferousness of fans on matchday could be enhanced somewhat.

Arteta has previously asked Gunners supporters to help create a 'fortress' in N7, and has in recent years celebrated what he believes to have been a transformation, crediting supporters with their influence on late goals.

This season, Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their six Premier League home matches, scoring 16 and conceding just two goals in the process.

The team have also beaten Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid on home turf in the 2025/26 Champions League.