Watford bring in former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude
By PA Staff
Watford have signed former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude on a two-year deal.
The 19-year-old, who left the Scottish champions earlier this month, also has a further two-year option written into his contract.
Mebude is a Scotland youth international who came through the ranks at Ibrox before making his debut for the club in May 2019. He has also represented Scotland at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.
The teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.
