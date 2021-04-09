Watford v Reading live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Watford v Reading live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 9 April March, 7.45pm BST

Watford will be looking to continue their march towards automatic promotion to the Premier League when they host Reading on Friday night.

The Hornets look to be on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, having opened up a nine-point lead over third-placed Brentford. There is still work to do for Xisco’s men, and Brentford have a game in hand on the side directly above them, but Watford have got themselves into an excellent position as we enter the business end of the season.

A run of six consecutive wins was recently ended with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, but Watford’s record in the last couple of months has been excellent. Their decision to sack Vladimir Ilic and replace him with Xisco shortly before Christmas looks to have paid off. Watford are often criticised for their hire-and-fire approach, but on this occasion at least it has served them well.

Reading will hope to join Watford - should they get over the line - in the Premier League next term. The Royals were the early pace-setters in the Championship, topping the table until early November before sliding down it after a poor run of form.

They have occupied a play-off place throughout 2021, but are now just one point ahead of seventh-placed Bournemouth, who have played one game fewer than Veljko Paunovic’s side. A top-six finish is thus far from guaranteed for Reading, who have won only one of their last five league outings.

Troy Deeney is still out with an Achilles problem, although Watford’s club captain is expected to make his return to first-team action before the end of the month. Tom Dele-Bashiru, conversely, is out for the season.

Reading will be unable to call upon the services of Tom McIntyre, John Swift, Michael Morrison and Felipe Araruna for their trip to Vicarage Road.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

