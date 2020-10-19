Wayne Rooney ‘angry and disappointed’ to self-isolate after negative test
By PA Staff
Wayne Rooney has returned a negative coronavirus test, but is “angry and disappointed” that he will miss out on the next few Derby matches due to self-isolation.
The former England captain – now player-coach at Derby – was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.
In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: “Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.
Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2020
“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial.”
At his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Huddersfield, Derby boss Phillip Cocu said: “It’s a setback when he’s not available for at least the next three games when we have players coming back from injury.
“His fitness levels were getting back to a good level and he was improving the team.”
On losing his captain for the next few games, Phillip said:— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) October 19, 2020
The Sun newspaper had reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after infected entrepreneur Josh Bardsley visited him at his luxury mansion on Thursday to give him a watch, having been already contacted by Test and Trace personnel and should have been self-isolating.
Bardsley, 21, later returned a positive test.
Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns connected with Bardsley and played in Derby’s 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit on Friday evening.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.