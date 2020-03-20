West Brom striker Charlie Austin urges people to take coronavirus seriously

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has urged people to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously after revealing he has been struck down by the disease.

With death tolls across Britain and Europe rising and pubs, restaurants and clubs across the United Kingdom closing from Friday night, the pandemic continues to affect everyday life.

Sport has been hit hard with postponements across all domestic football, with a number of players and staff already testing positive for Covid-19.

But Austin said he has been struggling with the condition in recent days and stressed the importance of following government guidelines.

“Before I started feeling the symptoms on Saturday I was on the phone to my wife Bianca’s mother and I said to her that I hoped if anyone in our family got it that it would be me,” he told the

Daily Telegraph.

“I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it. A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s – ‘Don’t take it lightly – it’s serious’.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta— The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

“I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives. Last week, I was living my life.

“Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously. But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”

Austin felt that football needed a high-profile name to catch the virus before it was taken seriously, adding: “It almost took someone high up to get it for the game to think, ‘Oh actually, we need to stop’.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s positive test for Covid-19 proved to be a catalyst for football to be postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“If (Arsenal head coach) Mikel Arteta hadn’t tested positive, we would have played those fixtures last weekend.

“I would rather we looked back in three or four months’ time and thought we were over-cautious than look back thinking that we could have done more.”