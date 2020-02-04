West Ham plan to install seats closer to the pitch at the London Stadium

West Ham have confirmed plans to install two new tiers of seats closer to their London Stadium pitch in time for the 2020-21 season.

Hammers fans have been critical of the seating arrangement at their home ground, claiming it detracts from the atmosphere on matchdays.

A statement on West Ham’s official website said: “Following consultation with the Official Supporters Board (OSB) to help inform the brief and an extensive process between the club and (stadium owners) E20, Arena Events Group has been appointed to develop the new seating system.

“Arena will deliver two new lower tier stands bringing fans closer to the pitch, many by more than four metres, with the stand being squared-off in line with a more traditional football stadium configuration behind the goals.

Fans have complained about the layout of the London Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Following a period of design development, E20 and West Ham United will review the stands with the aim of installing the seats this summer.”

London Stadium was built for the 2012 Olympics and after being converted into a football ground at a reported cost of £323million, West Ham became tenants in August 2016.

Many Hammers fans were reluctant to leave their previous home at Upton Park and have been critical of the matchday experience at the London Stadium.

Supporters have claimed that as well as the distance between the seats and the pitch being too big, transport links to the stadium, plus both toilet and catering facilities in some areas are unsatisfactory.