Whelan leaves Hearts
Glenn Whelan has left Hearts by mutual agreement, the Gorgie club have announced.
The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder joined the Jambos on a one-year deal last August after being released by Aston Villa.
His last appearance was in a 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat by Hamilton on December 21 but unimpressed new boss Daniel Stendel dropped him for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian and the following game against Aberdeen.
A statement on the Tynecastle club’s website read: “Glenn Whelan has today left Heart of Midlothian Football Club by mutual agreement.
“The Republic of Ireland midfielder made 17 appearances during his four-month spell in Gorgie.
“The club wishes Glenn well in the future.”
