Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name unchanged side for clash with Manchester City

By published

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Turf Moor
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name an unchanged side for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Lage missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19 and is due to take further tests to establish whether he can return to the touchline.

Daniel Podence is still unavailable due to a foot injury while Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

City have major defensive issues with right-back Kyle Walker and centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias all out.

Another centre-back, Nathan Ake, is again doubtful as he tries to shake off the ankle problem that has hampered him in recent weeks.

Alternative options could include midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri or youngsters CJ Egan-Riley and Luke Mbete.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Ake, Fernandinho, Mbete, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, McAtee, Palmer, Mahrez, Jesus.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff