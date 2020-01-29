Wycombe dedicate win to fan who died after suffering heart attack before match

Wycombe have paid tribute to supporter Mark Bird, who has died after suffering a heart attack before Tuesday’s home game against Blackpool.

Kick-off at Adams Park was delayed by over an hour as an air ambulance landed on the pitch, with Mr Bird attended to before being taken to nearby Wexham Park Hospital.

“Wycombe Wanderers are devastated to report that Mark Bird – a loyal supporter, father and grandfather – passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a heart attack at Adams Park ahead of the fixture against Blackpool,” the Sky Bet League One club said on their website.

“Mark, 62, was taken ill in the Woodlands Lounge and treated on the scene before being taken by ambulance to Wexham Park Hospital, but could not be resuscitated and died later that evening.”

Wycombe won the game 2-1 and the club has dedicated the victory to Mr Bird.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth and chairman Trevor Stroud said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Mark’s family at this very difficult time and we offer the full support of Wycombe Wanderers in any way that we are able to comfort and support them.

“We were saddened to hear before the match that a supporter had been taken ill and made the difficult decision to proceed with the game against Blackpool.

“On hearing the news, we dedicate our victory to Mark Bird and send our most sincere condolences to all who knew him.

“We would also like to commend the very best efforts of the medical staff and stewards on the scene, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, as well as the match officials and representatives of Blackpool for their compassionate handling of the situation.”

Blackpool expressed their sympathy, posting on their Twitter account: “We are so sorry to hear this news.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark’s family and all those connected to @wwfcofficial at this time.”