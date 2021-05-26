Zlatan Ibrahimovic fined by UEFA over involvement with betting company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined more than £43,000 for violating UEFA’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The Sweden international striker was hit with the 50,000 euros penalty – around £43,194 – and ordered to cease his association with a betting company after an investigation was launched last month.

Ibrahimovic’s club AC Milan have also been ordered to pay 25,000 euros – around £21,597 – over the matter.

Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March (Mike Egerton/PA)

A statement from UEFA’s Appeals Body said: “The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body today took the following decisions: to fine Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic €50,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), i.e. for having a financial interest in a betting company.

“The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Mr Ibrahimović with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the relevant betting company.

“Finally, the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body decided to warn and fine AC Milan €25,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA DR (in connection with Article 8 of the UEFA DR) for its player, Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having a financial interest in a betting company.”

The 39-year-old found himself the subject of a disciplinary investigation in April after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that he owned a 10 per cent stake in Malta-based gambling website Bethard through his company Unknown AB.

UEFA and FIFA rules do not allow players to participate in any of its competitions if they have financial interests in gambling companies.

Aftonbladet claimed Ibrahimovic breached FIFA rules when he came out of international retirement to play for Sweden in World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo in March this year.

He is also alleged to have breached UEFA rules when featuring for Milan in their Europa League tie against Shamrock Rovers in September last year.

The much-travelled striker, who last month signed a new one-year contract which will keep him at the Serie A runners-up beyond his 40th birthday, is currently in his second spell with the club.

Ibrahimovic, whose former clubs include Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for Milan in all competitions during this season.