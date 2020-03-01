Trending

Virgil van Dijk News and Features

Date of birth: 8 July, 1991
Instagram: @virgilvandijk
Clubs: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool
Transfer fee: £75 million

After coming close to dying from appendicitis and a kidney infection as a 20-year-old at Groningen - and after being rejected by Ajax - he had successful spells at Celtic and Southampton. Identified by Jurgen Klopp as the man to build Liverpool's defence around and a £75 million world-record fee for a defender was justified as he won the Champions League and UEFA player of the year award in 2019. Captained Holland to the final of the Nations League in 2019.

