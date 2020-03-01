Virgil van Dijk News and Features
Date of birth: 8 July, 1991
Instagram: @virgilvandijk
Clubs: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool
Transfer fee: £75 million
After coming close to dying from appendicitis and a kidney infection as a 20-year-old at Groningen - and after being rejected by Ajax - he had successful spells at Celtic and Southampton. Identified by Jurgen Klopp as the man to build Liverpool's defence around and a £75 million world-record fee for a defender was justified as he won the Champions League and UEFA player of the year award in 2019. Captained Holland to the final of the Nations League in 2019.
McGregor picks Brown over Van Dijk as best player he’s played with at Celtic
Gary Neville pinpoints the moment he realised Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool would be a major force
Players accepting that matches may have to be played with no fans – Bobby Barnes
The reasons behind Liverpool’s remarkable Premier League campaign so far
Virgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exit
Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona on Van Dijk’s mind ahead of Atletico test
Virgil Van Dijk stays focused as opposition teams target his centre-back partner
Sarr insists he was just doing his job after brace ends Liverpool’s unbeaten run
